Chilly Weekend, Warmer Days Next Week

7Weather- Highs will be below average this weekend, but at least there will be plenty of sunshine.

It will be chilly this evening with temperatures in the low and mid 20s. Eventually lows dip down between 13-22º.

Saturday morning will be cold with temperatures in the teens, and wind chills in the single digits. It won’t be windy, but there will be an occasional breeze throughout the day.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching into the low 30s.

Sunday morning will also be cold, but there won’t be much of a wind chill around. Skies are mainly sunny, and afternoon temperatures get into the mid and upper 30s.

Daylight saving time begins in 9 days. Next weekend, we lose one hour of sleep, but our sunset gets closer to 7PM.

The first weekend of March is chilly, but at least we go up form there. Highs on Monday reach into the low 40s, and then we jump into the mid 50s on Tuesday.

Temperatures go from the 30s this weekend, to being about 20 degrees above average Wednesday and Thursday next week. It looks like on onshore breeze will keep the coast cooler.

It’s not looking like the best chance of rain, but there could be light, scattered showers next Friday. It remains mild in the upper 50s.