Chilly Weekend, Warmer Next Week

For your weekend, highs will be in the 30s, which is below normal for this time of year. On top of the below normal temperatures, we have a northwest breeze this morning that has brought wind chills into the single digits.

Thankfully, that breeze weakens through the afternoon, but we’ll still deal with a wind chill that is nearly 10-degrees cooler than those actual air temperatures.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies, temperatures dip back into the teens again.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend as it features less wind, sun-filled skies, and highs into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday kicks off our warming trend with highs returning to normal, in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies.

The dry weather continues through most of the work week as temperatures trend warmer each day.

Mid-50s Tuesday, 60s by Wednesday, mid-60s Thursday. With the 60s back in the forecast, it will be our first shot of 60° highs this year, which is later than normal. Typically, we see our first 60° day by February 19th.

Highs slide back into the 50s for Friday along with scattered rain showers expected by the afternoon.