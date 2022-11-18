7Weather- The chilly air continues into the weekend with a few flurries possible Sunday.

It will be cold tonight with temperatures dropping between 23-28º. Expect a chilly Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. It is bright and it won’t feel as cold with less wind.

A weak system swings by early Sunday morning that could bring a few rain showers for the Cape & the Islands. This system will be fast-moving and will only be around for a couple of hours.

The main story for Sunday will be the wind. Wind gusts will be between 30-40mph, making it feel like the 20s throughout the afternoon.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with a few flakes possible. These flurries won’t amount to anything.

The quiet weather pattern continues into next week. Monday is still cooler in the low 40s, but we jump up into the mid and upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel around New England is looking good!