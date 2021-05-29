Unseasonably cold temperatures along with rain chances for your Memorial Day Weekend with a slight warm-up for Memorial Day Monday.

We had soaking rainfall overnight which dropped over 2″ for quite a few towns into early this morning. A few lingering showers through the morning hours today, tapering to light sprinkles by midday. Overcast skies and highs around 50° (nearly 20-degrees below normal) is the forecast for this afternoon.

Rainfall totals as of 10AM Saturday

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7PM for the Cape and Islands for gusts up to 45 mph for the Cape, up to 50 mph for the Islands. A few power outages and some isolated tree damage may result.

Overnight, a Coastal Flood Statement has been issued for eastern MA around high tide (2:30am – 4am) due to some minor splashover possible for those low-lying coastal roadways that could become flooded.

Into Sunday morning, we have another system that will bring more rain to the region, south of the Pike by daybreak, shifting north and becoming widespread through the morning hours. Those widespread showers stick around through much of Sunday afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow are in the low 50s again.

On top of all the rain we received Saturday, we’re looking at another 1″ to 1.5″ Sunday.

For Memorial Day, you guessed it, rain showers are in the forecast, but they should fade towards the late afternoon, and we may even see a sliver of sun ahead of sunset. Plus, highs on Monday will be slightly warmer, back in the 60s.

Just in time for everyone to head back to work after the holiday weekend, the sunshine returns along with a warm-up back in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before becoming unsettled towards the end of the week.