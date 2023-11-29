A busy breeze and cold air is not exactly the combination we like to see, but at least we have the sunshine and dry air for the morning commute. As you head out the door, plan on temps in the mid 20s to near 30 and winds gusting to around 20-25mph. The combination of the wind and cold air will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s this morning, so certainly a bite to the air heading out to the bus stop and waiting to head to school or head to work.



Highs recover this afternoon into the mid to upper 30s with the winds still gusting 20-25mph. Busy breeze, but not quite as strong as yesterday.

Tomorrow, we’ll bounce back into the mid to upper 40s as we stay dry.

Friday is even milder, with highs in the lower 50s. However, some late afternoon/evening wet weather will slide on through, producing a damp overnight.



Saturday and Sunday are mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the 40s. There may be a few sprinkles around Saturday and some showers again later Sunday into Monday morning.