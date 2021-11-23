Waking up to a big difference in temps this morning, as yesterday morning’s 50s are long gone, and a return to seasonably chilly prevails to start the day. While it’s seasonable this morning, it’ll be about 10 degrees below average this afternoon as cold air continues to push in from the northwest, limiting how warm we get today. Highs top off in the 35-40 range as wind chills hold in the 25-30 range thanks to a persistent northwest breeze around 15mph, gusting to 25-30. At least it stays dry with great travel weather across the region.





Tonight is cold, upper teens and low 20s for many towns, with lows in Boston likely in the upper 20s. After a cold start tomorrow, we’ll moderate temps into the low 40s tomorrow afternoon.





Thanksgiving looks great with chilly morning temps quickly rebounding to near 50 by noon and in the low to mid 50s for highs. With partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds, it’ll be great for those 5k races and high school football games as well as travel plans.



Friday brings a round of showers and a gusty southerly breeze. On the other side of that front, we’ll cool off and dry out for the weekend.





