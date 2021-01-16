Chilly Wind Sunday, Near Average This Upcoming Week

7Weather- We end the weekend with a chilly wind, and then we go into the next week with temperatures closer to average, January highs.

Sunday starts sunny with temperatures in the low 30s. The afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low and mid 40s. A gusty wind will make it feel like the 30s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day also has a mix of sun and clouds. The morning is chilly in the 30s, and then highs reach into the low 40s. It won’t be as windy as Sunday, but there will still be a chilly breeze around.

The rest of the week will have highs in the 30s. Tuesday is partly sunny and chilly. Wednesday is mainly cloudy, breezy, and there could be festive flakes throughout the day. A weak system moves by on Thursday, giving us the chance for snow showers in the evening. As of now, it doesn’t look like it will amount to much. There is a 30-40% chance of receiving 1″ of snow.