Chilly Wind This Weekend

Those winds were howling late last night into early this morning and thankfully those gusts will weaken by late morning. It will still be windy today, but not nearly as strong.

The Wind Advisory for the Bay State has been canceled, but the Wind Advisory for our southern NH counties remains until 10AM this morning for gusts up to 45MPH.

The last time we saw measurable rainfall in Boston was on March 1st, and we’ll likely add today to the 12-day stretch of dry weather.

This very dry pattern, along with low humidity and windy conditions has prompted a Red Flag Warning to be issued for the Bay State today. This means any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

Today, we’ll see highs into the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds stick around tomorrow and even a chance for an afternoon sprinkle / flurry.

Don’t forget to change those manual clocks before you go to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2AM Sunday. Although we lose an hour of sleep, we gain those later sunsets. Sunday’s sunset is at 6:49PM.

Looking ahead to the week ahead, Monday features even colder temperatures than this weekend with highs around 30! Wind chills for that Monday morning commute will be subzero, so be sure to bundle up.

Thankfully, temperatures moderate back into the 50s by St. Patrick’s Day. The next best chance for widespread rain returns Thursday afternoon and evening and lingers into early Friday.