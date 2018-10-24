Chilly Wind With A Few Sprinkles This Afternoon

After an active evening yesterday with downpours and severe weather, we’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies, a strong breeze out of the northwest and temperatures in the 40s.

Over the course of the day today, we’ll see some breaks of sun and also some spotty showers that are associated with a low pressure system spinning over northern Maine that is bringing several inches of snow to northern NH, and Maine.

Back here in southern New England, we’re not tracking snow, just batches of light showers into the early afternoon and mainly for eastern MA.

These showers as well as the cloud cover should clear out later this afternoon into the early evening, making for a mostly clear and cool evening, just in time for Game 2 of the World Series at Fenway.

Heading to the game? Make sure to bundle up. Temperatures at first pitch will likely be in the low 40s, meanwhile wind chills will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday and Friday remain dry with a mixture of sun and clouds and high temperatures around 50. However, late Friday into early Saturday, the wind will start to pick up along with the cloud cover. The clouds will be associated with a system that will be sliding up the east coast for this weekend, creating windswept rain for most of Saturday and a chance for coastal flooding as this lines up with astronomical high tides.

As for temperatures, highs will mainly be in the upper 40s Saturday. The farther north, say into parts of northern NH and the higher elevations of northern New England will likely see snow as opposed to windswept rain.

Out of the two weekend days, Sunday will likely be the better of the two, even though there’s still a chance for a shower, but highs will reach into the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Next week still remains on the unseasonably cool side, so we will keep an eye out for the trick-or-treating forecast by tomorrow as Halloween will finally be within the 7-day forecast (October is just FLYING by!).