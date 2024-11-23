The rest of your Saturday night will continue to be cold and windy, and we will continue to see the same pattern throughout Sunday.

Overnight, winds will still gust to 20-25 mph with chilly lows into the mid to upper 30s. Skies will clear as the night goes on.

Tomorrow will be bright, but that’s about the only nice thing about the forecast. Highs will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s.

However, with more whipping winds with gusts over 30-40 mph, the 40s will feel closer to the 30s. Make sure to bundle up if you’ll be out and about!

Monday will be a lot better. Skies will be bright, highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s, and the wind will finally die down.

Another chance for rain rolls in Tuesday. While brushfires have been a lot better after the recent rain, we still need a lot more to get rid of our drought. Highs will be into the low 50s. It will be a bit breezy again, so I’d have a rain coat on hand rather than an umbrella.

Wednesday will be breezy still and chilly. Highs will reach the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

We’re watching the potential for rain and snow for Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.