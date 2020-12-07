Chilly With Flurries Next Couple of Days, 40s By End of Week

7Weather- It is feeling like winter! The next couple of days are gloomy and chilly. We could even see flurries Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s a chance for ocean-effect snow after 2 AM tonight and into early Tuesday morning. The ocean temperature is in the upper 40s right now, and with much colder air moving over it, snow showers are possible.

Everyone along the coast has the chance to see flurries. The best chance to get a coating will be along the South Shore and the Cape.

There will be a chilly breeze around, and highs only make it into the ow 30s. The clouds stick around for much of the day. There could be some clearing late in the afternoon.

Wednesday is overcast with the chance for a few snow showers. This time, the chance for everyone, not just along the coast. A low pressure system passes by north of us. This along with an upper level low, could trigger snow showers. Highs reach into the mid 30s.

Thursday and Friday go back to normal, December highs in the mid 40s. The next chance for rain comes this weekend, and it is mild in the 50s.