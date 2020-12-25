Christmas Day Wind & Rain, Sunny and Seasonable Temperatures Return This Weekend

The rain overspread the region this morning, with pockets of heavy rain and torrential downpours that contained strong wind gusts. A few wind gusts reports did reach 65 MPH, with many seeing at least 40-50 MPH gusts this morning. Winds will weaken from west to east by midday.

As for the rain, that will stick around through dinner time.

A Flood Watch continues through this afternoon due to rainfall amounts that could reach 2-3″ as the snow from last week’s system continues to vanish.

The High Wind Warning continues until 4pm for eastern MA although the peak wind gusts seems to be behind us now.

As for temperatures, we started off with temperatures in the 60s as everyone was waking up this morning, but those will continue to drop through the day, back into the 40s by this evening.

The cold front that clears the region of the rain and wind will usher in the cooler temperatures.

It’s back to reality this weekend with highs into the mid to upper 30s both weekend days under plentiful sunshine. There may be a few slick spots early Saturday morning due to temperatures cooling off into the upper 20s to low 30s after all of the rain that has fallen today.

Next week starts off in the 40s with a few showers late Monday. Aside from the rain late Monday, the next chance for showers returns on New Year’s Eve.