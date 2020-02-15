Clear and Cold Saturday, Warmer Sunday

Earlier this morning, lows were the coldest since last February, making this the coldest morning so far this winter. Thankfully, we are not coupling these cold temperatures with the brutal wind. Wind chills not nearly as big of a factor for your outdoor plans as they were yesterday afternoon.

For the rest of your Saturday, the cold lingers, with most spots remaining below the freezing mark today with highs into the upper 20s under sun-filled skies.

Tonight, lows will not be nearly as cold as last night, with temperatures sliding back into the low to mid teens northwest, 20s closer to downtown and along the coast.

Sunday features warmer conditions, with highs into the 40s, much warmer than the day today. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for your Sunday, and don’t be surprised if you see a flurry or two for central MA early.

Presidents Day Monday brings back mainly sun-filled skies with highs into the 40s, while Tuesday features our next best chance for showers. Some of these showers could mix with some flurries for the higher elevations of central MA and southern NH, otherwise the bulk of the precipitation will be rain as a warm front lifts northward through Tuesday afternoon.

Turning windy and colder Wednesday with highs near 40, much colder Thursday with highs into the upper 20s with a cold breeze out of the northwest, while Friday will be around the freezing mark under sun-filled skies.