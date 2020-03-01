Clear and Cold Sunday, Warm-Up Through Midweek

Another cold day on tap as we welcome in the first day of meteorological spring and the month of March. Overall, meteorological winter was the 2nd warmest on record for Boston, second only to winter 2001-2002, where we also only received 0.5″ of snow in February like we saw this past month.

Temperatures this morning started off in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits for a few hours. Looking ahead to this afternoon, under sun-filled skies, temperatures will rebound back into the mid-30s, but with a prevailing northwesterly wind, it will feel like it’s in the 20s for most of the day.

A warm-up is in the forecast for the first half of the week, but it also comes with some unsettled weather. Monday’s high temperatures push to near 50° under mostly cloudy skies, while Tuesday is the warmest day out of the 7-day with highs pushing to near 60°.

It’s all ahead of a cold front that will be looming to our west. Ahead of this front we have a prevailing southwesterly wind, ushering in our warmth for the first two days of the work week.

A chance for showers late Monday night into early Tuesday, then again late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the cold front sweeps through.

Not a drastic change in temperatures from Tuesday to Wednesday, just slightly cooler and a change in wind direction. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Low 50s for highs Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

Colder air trickles in for the end of the week and into next weekend. This colder air, as long as the weather variables come together, along with the timing of the cold, we could see some accumulating snow early next weekend. Again, things could change as we get closer, but this is meteorological spring in New England.