It was sunny Friday with highs nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. This weekend we’ll see a warm-up with highs near seasonable Saturday and then pushing near 60 by Sunday.

High Temperatures Friday

This evening, temperatures will be falling through the 20s under mainly clear skies.

Friday Evening Planner

Tonight, similar to last night, temperatures will dip into the teens for much of the region away from the immediate coastline where lows will be in the low 20s.

Tonight’s forecast

We start off with some sunshine Saturday before we see increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be nearly seasonable in the low 40s.

Saturday Planner

Sunday is the warmer of the two weekend days, but it’s also wetter. Rain showers slide in from the southwest associated with our next system that will pass to our north.

Weekend Forecast

Surface Map for Sunday Morning

We’ll have scattered rain showers Sunday with a lull in the action around late afternoon before another round of showers slides in. That late afternoon lull will likely give us that temperature jump to around 60°.

We start off dry Monday, but then we have another system trailing along the front associated with Sunday’s system, allowing for more showers to slide in for Monday afternoon/evening.

Surface Map for Monday Morning

Surface Map for Monday Afternoon

Although Monday will not be quite as warm as Sunday, highs will be in the low 50s which is still above normal for this time of year.

5-Day High Temperatures Compared to Average

Tuesday is also unsettled with showers in the forecast followed by a break Wednesday before another round of unsettled weather moves in for the second half of the work week.