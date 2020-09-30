Clear and Cool Tonight, Mainly Sunny and Mild Tomorrow

We saw strong to damaging gusts earlier today as a front swiftly swept through the region, plus some beneficial rain.

Behind that front, we saw a mixture of sun and clouds along with some gusty winds through the afternoon.

Later this evening, we’ll see mainly clear skies, calmer winds, and cooler temperatures.

Overnight lows tonight are expected to slip into the 50s for most, with a few sliding into the upper 40s.

Thursday brings mainly sunny skies from start to finish, less humidity as well as calmer winds.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s with slightly cooler temperatures along the Cape (due to a southwesterly breeze).

Friday starts off dry, then we have a chance for some showers in the afternoon and evening. Those will be out of here just in time for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the fall-like weather returns for the second weekend of the autumn season and the first weekend of October.

Highs both weekend days will be in the 60s under mainly sunny skies and low humidity — great for any of your festive fall outdoor plans.

For the next work week, Monday brings cool temperatures and the next chance for showers while Tuesday and Wednesday are drier with highs moderating back to the mid to upper 60s.

— Jackie Layer