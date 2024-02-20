All the Cs to describe the weather today! Clear skies and straight blue skies all day long today, but it will be deceiving with temperatures stuck in the middle 30s. Thankfully the breeze and wind that has been plaguing us for the last week or so will back off to about 5 mph through much of the afternoon.

The next couple of days will gradually warm, closer to normal on Wednesday and slightly above on Thursday. A few clouds will drift into the mix, but still remain at least a partly cloudy sky if not even mostly sunny.

Thankfully we’ll keep the light wind for the rest of the week. We’ll say dry through Thursday with rain chances returning Friday.