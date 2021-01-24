Clear, Cold and Windy Today, Chilly Breeze Monday, Snow Showers Tuesday PM

It was a frigid start to our Sunday with morning lows in the low to mid teens with Boston dropping down to 16°, the coldest morning since December 16th.

Not only do we have the cold air in place, we also have the gusty winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Cape until 1PM for gusts up to 45 MPH, while southern NH has a Wind Advisory until 4PM for gusts up to 40 MPH. A few power outages and downed tree branches are possible with these strong gusts, which is not ideal with the bitter cold air that is over the region.

The combination of the wind and the cold air is creating bitter cold wind chills. This afternoon, the wind chills will be in the teens although air temperatures will be nearing 30°.

Tonight, the wind tapers a little with a few gust up to 30 MPH with temperatures dipping into the teens to low to mid 20s (just a few degrees higher than last night’s lows).

Wind chills overnight and into Monday morning’s commute will be in the single digits to low teens.

Monday features highs into the mid-30s with a chilly breeze and increasing clouds ahead of our next system.

Our next system, with the colder air still in place, will bring scattered snow showers to southern New England (mainly south of the Pike) with light accumulation possible. The snow showers move in later in the afternoon to the early evening.

A few lingering flurries are possible early Wednesday, then we are dry for the rest of Wednesday with highs into the upper 30s (the only day out of the 7-day forecast to be above normal). Thursday brings another round of scattered light snow showers and gusty winds followed by a cold Friday with highs into the upper 20s under sunny skies.