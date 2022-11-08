Back to clear skies on this Tuesday morning, which also gave us a great opportunity to check out the total lunar eclipse. If you did venture out to check it out, you also noticed the much chilly air back in place this morning too. While it’s a dramatic drop off from yesterday, it’s much more seasonable for the time of year. Great weather overall for this Election Day.



Chillier air continues tonight and tomorrow with lows tonight in the 30s and highs tomorrow in the 50s.



We’ll warm up into the 60s Thursday, near 70 Friday, and hold still well into the 60s Saturday. With that said, Thursday will be the nicest day as late Friday, into Saturday morning, we’ll track rain. Rain will be widespread and potentially heavy as plenty of tropical moisture streams up from the south thanks to Subtropical storm Nicole.

Nicole is forecasted to become a hurricane just before making landfall along the east coast of Florida late Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Once we get beyond the next few-day warm-up, it does look like the cooler pattern has more staying power next week.