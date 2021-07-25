Skies gradually clear up Monday morning, and the rest of the day is mainly sunny. Monday morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the low 70 by 7 AM. We get rid of the fog mid-morning, and then temperatures jump into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Some areas will hit 90º to kick off the week.

We’re on the lower end of muggy on Monday, and it doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in.

Tuesday starts sunny and mild in the low 70s. It is mainly sunny throughout the first part of the afternoon, and then it becomes partly cloudy after 4 PM. Highs reach into the mid and upper 80s. There could be an isolated storm between 4-6 PM, but the better chance of storms is after 6 PM. Expect a few showers and storms Tuesday evening/night.

The best time to go golfing in the next few days is tomorrow or Tuesday. That’s if you don’t mind warmer weather. There will be a few showers around Wednesday, with the best chance of rain in the morning. It looks like it dries out early in the afternoon.

Monday’s game at Fenway will be warm with temperatures in the low 80s at first pitch. There will be a few storms in the area on Tuesday, one or two could land near Fenway. It remains warm in the low 80s. Wednesday’s game is mild with temperatures starting near 70, and dropping into the upper 60s throughout the game.