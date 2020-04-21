Clearing Out This Evening, Windy and Chilly Wednesday

7Weather- A cold front that brought in downpours and small hail late this afternoon, also drops temperatures Wednesday.

Showers and and storms move out between 7-8 PM this evening, and then cold air comes rushing in behind it. Temperatures drop between 29-35º. There will be a chilly breeze around all night.

Wind chills?! Yup, we are talking about wind chills in late April. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s around 9 AM, but the wind make it feel more like the mid 20s.

The wind sticks around all day. Winds will be out of the WNW at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Highs will be between 42-47º, but it will feel like the 30s.

It’s not as windy Thursday, but there will still be a light breeze around. It looks to be mainly cloudy with seasonable highs in the mid 50s.

Here comes another rain makes on Friday. A low pressure system to our south brings in showers most of the day. Most town will get 0.50-0.75″ of rain. Temps only make it into the low and mid 40s.