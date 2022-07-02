7Weather- Skies gradually clear and humidity drops Sunday. Humidity remains low for the Fourth of July and it is warm and dry.

Let’s start with Sunday morning. It looks like there could be lingering clouds in the morning and an isolated storm near the Cape & the Islands. Skies gradually clear and we’ll have sunshine in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 80s.

If your city/town is having fireworks Sunday night, we are good to go! Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s just after sunset.

The great weather continues into Monday for Independence Day! There will be plenty of sunshine, so you’ll want to take the sunscreen with you if you are finding your spot early for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. It will be warm in the afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 80s in Boston.

All clear for the fireworks after sunset. Skies are mainly clear and it is mild and comfy.

We’ll wake up to clouds tomorrow, but it should be clear in most locations by mid-day. The exception is the Cape with clouds potentially lingering into the early afternoon.

Go out and enjoy the beach on the Fourth of July! There will be plenty of sun and warm temperatures.