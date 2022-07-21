Back to back days for many towns at 90+ are in the books, and today, will mark the third day in a row for most. That’ll mark the first heat wave of the season, and one that looks to roll on through the weekend.



A heat advisory is in place today for a heat index running 98-103 degree this afternoon. That’s what it’ll feel like when you factor in the temps in the low to mid 90s and dew points running near 70. A gusty southerly breeze develops today as well, so that will keep temps in the 80s along the south coast. With gusts 25-35mph, it’ll also take a bit of an edge off the heat and humidity, but it’s a pretty hot wind overall inland.





We’ll also track scattered storms this afternoon and this evening. They’re most prevalent near and northwest of 495 mid to late afternoon and then slide into eastern Mass early this evening. We’ll watch these storms closely as a few of them can be locally strong/severe with strong winds and downpours. The highest severe risk today is near/northwest of 495.





We keep the heat tomorrow but lose the high humidity as dew points go from the low 70s, back into the low 50s. Highs head for the low to mid 90s again. Mid to upper 90s hold this weekend as we peak the heat Sunday. Monday, we’ll near 90, but scattered storms ahead of a cold front will likely mark the end of the high heat with 80s returning Tuesday.





Unless a sea breeze holds Boston just shy of 90 on any giving day ahead, we’ll likely see a 6-7 day heat wave in the city. Below are some of the longest heat waves in Boston’s history.