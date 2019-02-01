Close to 60º Next Week

It will still be chilly Saturday morning for Groundhog Day with temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Skies are partly sunny throughout the first part of the day and then clouds increase.

We’ll see if Ms. G sees her shadow in Lincoln!

The next three days in Atlanta are looking nice! Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

For Super Bowl LIII, there will be a few showers early in the day and then it remains cloudy in the afternoon. By kickoff, it should be dry with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Monday looks partly sunny and warm in the low 60s.

Closer to home, we are going to warm up through the weekend and end up close to 20 degrees above average next week.

Saturday will be partly sunny and close to average in the mid-30s. We jump into the low 40s on Sunday and skies are mostly cloudy.

Temperatures start in the upper 20s to low 30s on Monday, and then the afternoon is mild with highs in the mid-50s.

Some spots could hit close to 60º on Tuesday and there will be extra clouds around.