Cloudier Today… Summer Surge Tomorrow

After a solid start to the workweek yesterday, today, temperatures will work out to be similar. However, I do expect more clouds in place with even a spot sprinkle or two at times. It won’t rain much, so the ball fields for the kiddos should be fine for after school sports. It’ll be comfortably cool too with temperatures around 70.

A shower or two is possible tonight and as winds kick back to the south, it’ll stay mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The clouds linger into the morning, then as sunshine breaks out by the afternoon, temperatures jump up, well into the 80s as the humidity climbs. Most of the afternoon is dry, but late-day, a passing shower/storm is possible as a cold front drops in from the north. Along that front, a few isolated showers are possible at night, into early Thursday AM. Thursday afternoon into Friday will be cooler and dry.

September 10th marks the peak of hurricane season with the 2nd half of it still in front of us. While there’s a reprieve in tropical threats right now, it’s likely that the Atlantic will become more active in the later third of the month once again. Still a long way to go before the hurricane season ends on November 30th.