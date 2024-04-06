Welcome to the weekend! We’ll keep a lot of cloud cover with a light shower at times. Temperatures start off chilly in the morning and end cool with a lingering breeze.

The storm that brought us snow, sleet, heavy rain and wind this week is still hanging out near the Gulf of Maine. While it’s there, the counterclockwise flow around the low pressure will rotate in moisture and energy to tap off a few showers and keep the breeze. There’s more of a chance for showers today, then a spot shower chance tomorrow.

We’ll start with a lot of cloud cover Sunday then get some clearing later in the day. Temperatures will feel a bit better in the mid/upper 40s.

Below is a relative humidity cross section. We look at this to forecast potential cloud cover. The blues and purples indicate the likelihood of abundant cloud cover. The brown indicates drier air and more sun. That arrives for Monday!

That means here in New England we’ll see mostly sunshine for the solar eclipse. Here’s a closer look at the forecast in the path of totality.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black