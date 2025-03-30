It will be another gloomy-looking day with a lot of clouds. Clouds dominate again tomorrow with more rain in the forecast. Most of the work week is then dry, outside of showers Thursday. Plan for some up and down temperatures too!

This morning we’ve had light rain showers and freezing rain. By mid/late morning I think most of the shower activity winds down. We’ll still keep a lot of clouds and some drizzle today. Scattered showers return tonight around/after 8:00.

Temperatures stay chilly today. We’re starting out in the 30s and end the day in the 40s. Boston will likely only make it into the low 40s. Our normal high is 50. The wind will become southeast, and you’ll feel more of the breeze along the coast.

More on the wet weather…

The chance for showers decreases through the morning. Through the day, we’ll have a lot of clouds and drizzle. Scattered showers return tonight aound 8:00. There will be scattered showers overnight into tomorrow morning. I can’t rule a spot shower at times tomorrow, but a lot of the day will just be cloudy. An approaching cold front brings rain, gusty wind and the chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow night past 6:00. The line of rain slides southeast through Thursday morning. We’ll wake up to clouds Tuesday then continue to clear out.

Despite abundant cloud cover tomorrow, highs reach the 60s inland. That’s as a southwest wind picks up. Gusts could be 30-40 mph in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns Tuesday. Wednesday morning starts off cold, but we’ll continue to stay dry. Showers return Thursday. The forecast looks nice for the Red Sox home opener on Friday!

Looks like we’ll end the month of March with our high temperatures above normal. Precipitation is close to normal. We definitely lacked in the snowfall department. Yesterday, Logan measured a trace amount of snowfall, so we won’t be zero for measured snowfall this month.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black