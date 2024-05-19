It’s another day of cooler temperatures and a lot of clouds. Showers will not be widespread today, but there’s still a chance for drizzle and a spot shower. Want weather to get excited about? Sunshine returns tomorrow, and temperatures warm into the 80s this week!

This morning, we’re waking up to drizzle and fog. Today, we’ll keep the clouds around. There’s a lot of low-level moisture, so there could also be drizzle throughout the day. There’s a chance that some of the moisture offshore brings a spot shower west along the coast. We still have a northeast breeze, so we’ll keep temperatures cooler on the coast. The farther you go west, you’ll have milder temperatures with late-day clearing.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s/low 50s again with clouds and areas of fog. Tomorrow morning favors cloud clouds. We’ll see improvements through the day as we peel back on the cloud cover and get some sunshine. Highs will be more mild inland near 70/low 70s. We’ll be in the 60s on the coast.

Temperatures warm aloft this week. That along with a switch in our wind direction out of the southwest will boost our surface temperatures into the 80s. Right now, Wednesday looks to be our warmest day. Here’s the probability that your town will get into the 80s or even touch 90!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black