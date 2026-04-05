Good morning, and happy Easter to all who celebrate!

While the Easter Bunny has brought the treats, Mother Nature has brought us a cold front and some rain.

We’ll start the day with low-hanging clouds and some fog, as well as some mist & drizzle for the coast. By the late morning we’re looking at some scattered showers as well.

Right around noon/1PM or so, we’ll see some heavier, steadier rain as the front closes in. It’ll be breezy as well, with gusts in the teens and 20s. We may even hear a rumble of thunder. We’ll be in and out of the rain through the early evening, with the final showers peeling away as we get closer to 7/8 PM.

With all this in mind, your best bet for an Easter egg hunt is this morning, before the steadier rain moves in. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning, but will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. A few spots could even reach 60– mild for this time of year.

Tonight, clouds decrease and temperatures will fall into the 30s. We’ll also start to see a shift in the wind. Tomorrow, we’ll have a stiff breeze out of the northwest which will drive colder air into New England. While the temperature shift won’t bee tooooo dramatic, temps will fall to around 50 on Monday afternoon. We’ll also see more clouds on Monday afternoon as well.

We’ll have to deal with another disturbance on Tuesday. The good news is that this system doesn’t have a ton of “oomph” behind it. The bad news is that it times up with the colder air, and we may see some snow showers mixing in with rain showers at times. Precipitation will stay light overall.

After this system, things look calmer. It’ll be cool Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 40s. However, it’ll be bright and sunny! It’ll stay mostly sunny on Thursday– breezier, but with highs in the upper 500s and some sunshine it’ll be a nice day overall!

Even the late week, while slightly cloudier, is looking great overall. We’ll be partly cloudy both Friday and Saturday, but with highs in the mid 60s!