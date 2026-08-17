Happy Monday! It was a cooler day but more humid and cloudy than this past weekend. We woke up to light rain and just had some spot sprinkles the rest of the day. Your Tuesday will brighten up later in the day and warm back up, too.

First, this evening there’s still a chance for some light rain and additional sprinkles across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and islands. Temperatures will cool from the 70s to the 60s overnight and the humidity will linger.

Tuesday morning will be in the 60s and 70s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Humidity will be high and sticky. It’ll be cloudy most of the day with some sun late in the day. We can’t rule out a spot shower.

Wednesday looks great! Lower humidity, more sun and warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday, 60s in the morning and low 80s in the afternoon with an uptick in humidity and a chance for a spot shower or storm.

Friday will be cooler in the morning near 60 with highs in the low 80s inland and 70s at the coast. It’ll be partly sunny.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend! Upper 70s and dry during the day but we’re tracking our next rain chances overnight into Sunday. Stay tuned!