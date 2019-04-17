Clouds Build In Overnight, Unsettled and Mild End to the Week

Today was a beautiful spring day across the region, with high temperatures stretching into the low 60s and an afternoon seabreeze along the immediate coastline that brought temperatures back to seasonable conditions for Boston, the North and South Shore, too.

We’ll see mostly clear skies through this evening (sunset: 7:28PM). Temperatures will continue to slip back into the upper 40s as early as 11PM tonight.

Clouds begin to build in from the southwest after midnight, allowing temperatures to only falter into the mid 30s to low 40s overnight.

Tomorrow, the clouds hold strong through most of the day, with an isolated shower by the evening commute, but not enough to make it a complete washout.

Friday begins the holiday weekend, but also starts the unsettled and mild weather pattern that will hover over the region through most of the weekend. High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Most of our Friday is dry, until the evening when the shield of rain showers begin to move in.

The heaviest of the rain will be on Saturday, with the first half of the weekend likely being the wettest. This plume of moisture will linger through most of Saturday, and will start to taper into early Sunday morning. We could even see a few breaks in the showers as early as midday Sunday.

The good news about the rain for the weekend is that it will provide some relief for those seasonal allergy sufferers.

However, it will be a soaking rainfall, especially on Saturday. The 3-day rainfall total from Friday – Sunday, brings widespread 1.0-2.5″ across the region.

High temperatures this weekend are still expected to be mild, with highs into the upper 60s.

The rain departs and skies clear Monday, allowing high temperatures to reach around 70! Then, a cool-down by the middle of the next work week. And so the rollercoaster temperatures (and weather patterns) continues.