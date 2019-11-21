Clouds Fill In Tonight, Along With Spot Shower Friday

After a seasonable and sun-filled Thursday, clouds start to fill back in ahead of a front to our west tonight and into Friday.

Tonight, under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures remain on the mild side (compared to the past few nights). Overnight lows are expected to only dip into the low 40s.

Friday features some peeks of sun through the mainly cloudy skies, but also features a spot shower. Not everyone will see a shower, but the chance for a shower is not zero. Highs on Friday reach into the low to mid 50s.

The rollercoaster ride of temperatures continues into the weekend, this time taking a dip Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the better half of the two weekend days with mainly sunny skies, while Sunday features wind and rain.

Saturday will also feature a chilly breeze, making wind chills feel like it’s in the 30s through most of the afternoon.

For Sunday, it will be wet and cloudy for most of the daytime, with the steadiest rain expected through midday. Early Sunday, we could see a few slick spots especially inland and for higher elevations due to some freezing rain possible.

By the time the Patriots game kicks off in the late afternoon, rain will start to taper a bit, but still damp and windy for kickoff. By the end of the game, the showers should taper to drizzle.

Next week features a sunny start with a chance for a few showers into midweek ahead of some of the busiest travel days of the year. We will continue to keep an eye on next week’s weather ahead of Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, don’t forget to look up to see some shooting stars as part of the peak of the Alpha Monocerotid Meteor Shower aka the Unicorn Meteor Shower. The peak looks to be between 11:30pm to midnight tonight, and this will be hopefully ahead of the impending cloud cover. Look off to the eastern sky (away from city lights) to see this spectacle.