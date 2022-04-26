We kick off this Tuesday morning with a lot of clouds in place, but not much wet weather, at least as of yet. That’ll be the theme through midday as clouds win out, but rain is limited as highs head for the mid 50s to near 60. Isolated showers arrive west of 495 early this afternoon and become more widespread late this afternoon across central and eastern Mass. Rain will be most consistent at times this evening, before tapering early tomorrow morning. Rain totals won’t be impressive, but 0.25-0.50″ is in the cards, offering the best chance to water the lawn over the next several days.



Tomorrow features a mix of sun and clouds, a busy breeze, gusting to 25mph and a brief spot shower for a few towns. Rain’s limited, and won’t interrupt that tee time or little league game.

The cool breeze sticks with us Thursday and Friday as some chilly air wins out with highs around 50. We’ll stay dry though. That dry air sticks around for the weekend, with temps running near 55 Saturday and then near 65 Sunday, at least away from the coast.