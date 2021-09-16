After an overcast Thursday, we’ll continue to have the clouds sticking around through this evening along with a chance for a passing shower. Tonight, lows only dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday brings cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers, too, but not a washout. Highs will be similar to today, around 70°.

Saturday is partly cloudy along with a chance for a shower inland along a weak cold front moving in from the northwest in the afternoon. Highs Saturday will stretch into the upper 70s.

Sunday is dry and sun-filled with highs into the low 70s.

However, this weekend we have a storm meandering well off our coastline, which will will provide swells that will crank up the surf and create dangerous rip currents.

This could be the next named storm, which would bring us to Odette. We could also be naming Peter with the storm that is in the central Atlantic.

Looking ahead to the next work week, it’s a quiet start with sunshine through midweek. The thunderstorm threat returns next Thursday.