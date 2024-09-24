The cooler and cloudier weather is here to stay this week, with some warmer temperatures ahead for this weekend and next week.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, it’ll be chilly again in spots. Farther inland, lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. However, just like we’ve seen many days this week, the coast will be warmer in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday will be an almost repeat of Tuesday. Skies will be on the cloudy side, and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Those clouds could produce an isolated sprinkle or isolated very light shower.

Thursday we have a chance for some spotty showers with cloudier skies again. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Friday, we dry out with warmer highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It’ll be a great day for raking some leaves.

The upcoming weekend looks fantastic. Saturday we’ll be dry with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday we’ll have more sun with warmer highs in the low 70s. It’ll be the perfect weekend to get out and about to do some fall activities like apple picking or heading to the pumpkin patch.

The start of next week looks dry, bright and seasonable in the low 70s and upper 60s.