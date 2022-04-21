A snapshot below shows temps around 6am this morning, which for many, were at or below the freezing mark. That, combined with light/calm winds, allowed for quite a bit of frost to develop outside the city of Boston.

After the frosty start, sunshine warms us up and warms us up quickly. Temps head into the lower 60s this afternoon. This afternoon, both clouds and the breeze increase with gusts running around 20-30mph late this afternoon and early this evening. While clouds increase, the rain chance remains low with just a passing sprinkle or brief light shower in a few towns around sunset.



A nice day is in store tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s, mostly sunny skies and a busy breeze out of the northwest. Gusts run 20-25mph.





Saturday is the pick of the weekend with highs in the lower 60s with increasing afternoon clouds. While I don’t expect much rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, there will be a few light showers/sprinkles scattered about. Mostly cloudy, but mostly dry conditions prevail Sunday afternoon with temps stuck in the low to mid 50s.





The next chance for a soaking rain won’t arrive until late Tuesday or Tuesday night.