Clouds Thicken Today Ahead of Rain/Snow Showers Early Monday

It was a cold, yet sun-filled start to our Sunday, but we’ll notice the clouds filling in through this afternoon and evening. A spot flurry cannot be ruled out for areas north and west of 495.

Overnight into Monday morning, the leading edge of snow showers moves into western MA and northern Worcester Co. The rain/snow line will remain just northwest of the 495-corridor, but we will likely see wet roads for those commuting into Boston, the RT. 2 corridor and areas northward could see some slick to snow covered roads early. The snow showers should wind down by 8am, with a few rain showers lingering by late morning before moving out after noon.

Overall, the amount of snow looks minimal, expect less than an inch for central MA, 1-3″ possible along and north of RT. 2 and into southern NH, as well as western MA, the Berkshires, and southern VT.

Monday evening’s commute is drier with temperatures into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Another low pressure system trails Monday’s system, starting off with a few rain showers along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, before sliding northward across the Bay State, with rain showers likely into the afternoon Tuesday for most spots.

Wednesday is the pick of the week when the sun breaks out and we’ll see highs into the low to mid 40s. Thursday is another warm-up with highs into the upper 40s, however another system will bring a mix to the interior, with scattered rain in eastern MA. Drier and colder conditions just in time for Valentine’s Day with highs into the low 30s.

Next Saturday looks cold with highs around 30 under mostly sun-filled skies.