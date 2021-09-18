We started off with pockets of dense fog this morning, but that continues to burn off through midday.

A passing shower cannot be ruled out for the South Shore and the Cape and Islands associated with the outer fringes of Tropical Storm Odette which is well over 370 miles southeast of southern New England.

As Odette continues to pull away from us, it will continue to churn up our seas and create dangerous rip currents this weekend.

With a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, highs will stretch into the 70s, with a few spots near 80°. A cold front dives in from the northwest closer to sunset, and could spur up a few showers for southern NH, the Merrimack Valley, and into NE MA from 8pm – 11pm. Otherwise, we’re looking at dry conditions for the bulk of the day.

Tonight, aside from that shower chance, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies through the overnight as lows dip into the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine from start to finish, lower dewpoints and highs into the low to mid 70s.

Monday is also quiet as high pressure is with us for the start of the week.

Wednesday is the fall equinox and we’ll see highs into the upper 70s, one of the warmest days of the week, but by the end of the week, after a front brings scattered showers and storms for Thursday, highs will be around 70 by Friday.