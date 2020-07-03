Clouds to Sun for the Fourth, Warmer Sunday

Friday brought the clouds, the breezy northwest wind and the drop in temperatures through the morning hours (thanks to a back door cold front).

The timing of the front, however, kept us dry for our Friday, leaving the bulk of the rain for western MA, CT and NY where embedded downpours and thunderstorms brought some flash flooding for a few locations. Not ideal for those getting a head start on their July 4th weekend travel plans.

This evening, aside from a spot shower (mainly in southern Worcester Co., South Coast, and the Islands), we’re tracking dry conditions under cloudy skies.

Some patchy fog may develop into early Saturday morning. A spot sprinkle early Saturday around daybreak at the coast, that should move out by 7AM.

The Fourth starts off with clouds, then we’ll see the sunny breaks by midday, allowing temperatures to warm up into the low 80s inland, around 70 at the coast (onshore breeze keeps temperatures slightly cooler).

Sunday brings a warm-up with highs surging into the upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s for the Cape and the coast. An afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but we’re not tracking a washout.

Monday brings mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures with highs around 80, onshore breeze keeps temperatures cooler at the coast.

A few shower chances midweek, with Tuesday, an inland shower chance, while Wednesday brings in a warm front in the afternoon that could spur up a few thunderstorms, with just a few showers mainly SE and for the Cape Thursday.

The 90-degree heat will also make it’s return midweek both Wednesday and Thursday before sliding back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.