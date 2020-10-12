Clouds Today, Rain Tomorrow

A cool and cloudy start greets us this Columbus Day as the weather overall stays chilly and gray. While I don’t expect much rain today, a few sprinkles and light showers are possible near and south of the Pike. With clouds hanging on and an east wind holding steady, temps hold in the 50s through the afternoon.

Showers increase in coverage area late tonight and tomorrow and with widespread showers/embedded downpours, many locations pick up 0.50-1.00″ of rain. Beneficial for sure, but no drought buster.

Temps warm up mid-week with Wednesday and Thursday looking great. Friday night-Saturday AM will bring in the next chance for some rain.