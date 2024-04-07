Once again, we’ll see a lot of cloud cover today. We’ll clear out tonight, and get sunshine back tomorrow. We’ll also get a nice rebound in our temperatures going from the 40s today to the 60s tomorrow.

We’re still getting some of the wrap-around moisture and cloud cover from the area of low pressure that brought us the wintry weather and wind last week. It moves farther away today allowing ridging aloft. That’ll promote our dry and sunny conditions tomorrow.

Until then, we’ll keep a lot of clouds with some breaks of sun and the chance for a light spot shower today.

The wind will taper this evening and relax more overnight. Light wind along with clearing cloud cover will allow for a chilly start tomorrow morning.

Northern New England will be in good shape for clear conditions around the time of total eclipse. We’ll watch for increasing high level cloud cover through the afternoon. The HREF model tends to have a good handle on cloud cover shown below.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black