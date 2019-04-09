Cloudy and Cold Opener

Cloudy skies combined with cold temperatures and drizzle made for a less than ideal Home Opener for the Sox. The last 5 Openers have provided a little bit of everything. Last year we dealt with the cold as well, but we had a terrible wind which made it feel much colder than the 43° high temperature. Today, while cooler and damp, it likely felt better than last year. But how about a few years ago… 60s! That would have been nice.

The clouds and drizzle we had today will give way to showers and downpours this evening. It’s a quick line rolling through that will only provide rain for a couple of hours, with then a few light showers lingering behind. That cold front will get rid of the clouds and drizzle and bring us more sunshine!

Everything is out of here before midnight and that will set up a drier, sunnier, and warmer Wednesday. The only trade off will be the return of gusty northwest winds. As we fast forward to Marathon Monday… it’s looking less than idea. Not only will it be chilly with temperatures in the 40s, but it will come with a soaking rain and strong winds.