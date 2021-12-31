7Weather- Overall, it will be a nice night to ring in 2022. There will be lots of clouds around tonight with temperatures in the low 40. There could be a few sprinkles early this evening and then it looks dry after 10PM.

Showers arrive between 4-6 AM tomorrow morning. The wet weather is around for a few hours, and then things dry out by mid-day. Highs will be about 15 degrees above average in the low and mid 50s.

Another round of rain arrives around dinner time between 5-7 PM. There will be on and off showers throughout Saturday night.

Sunday is not a washout, but it’s the type of day where patchy drizzle/mist can develop. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s throughout the Patriots game.

There could be light snow showers in NH as a cold front pushes through the region Sunday evening.

Hoping for sunshine on Monday, but a low pressure system to our south could keep clouds in the area. It will be a cold start to the week with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Tuesday is dry with temps in the mid 30s. Wednesday could have a spot shower and it is mild in the upper 40s.