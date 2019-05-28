Cloudy and Cool Weather Continues

Can we go back to a couple of days when we were warm and sunny? I wish! We went from the upper 80s on Sunday, to a raw and rainy evening. I think it’s safe to say we go spoiled this holiday weekend.

Wednesday will be cool with temperatures on the Cape in the 50s, and in the low 60s inland. Boston will likely make it to 57º.

The gloomy skies stick around through the morning, and then there is a chance that we see the sun for a few hours in the afternoon.

If you’re heading to TD Garden or to watch the game downtown on Wednesday, you’ll want to bring the jacket.

Temperatures pre and post game are looking to be in the mid 50s. There is a 40% chance of rain after the game. You might also want to take the umbrella, just in case.

The Red Sox game is mainly looking dry. There might be a quick period of drizzle towards the end of the game. It will be cool in the mid 50s.

Friday is looking great! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low and mid 70s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 70s.

It looks like Sunday will have some rain and cooler highs in the 60s.