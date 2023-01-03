Today was one of those days where it’s even hard to get out of bed. The good news is I don’t think any day for the rest of this week is as bad as today. The bad news is the rest of the week isn’t great… still cloudy and damp. High temperatures today were very location dependent. It was the battle between the warm and the cold with the cold prevailing for our northern spots, warmth taking hold across our southern spots, and everyone else in the battle zone in between.

Tomorrow again will be a battle between the warm and the cold, except most of the warmth will be out of our area, primarily in Western Mass. Our temperatures will be more uniform tomorrow in the upper 40s to lower 50s. With a northeast wind, our cooler temperatures will be cities and towns closer to the water.

The system we’re in the grips of is a long drawn out, stretched out system. It’s actually a series of low pressures that will move through over the next couple of days. One in the Ohio River Valley, one in the Gulf of Mexico, and one still back near Minneapolis. As the continue to slide through, we’ll keep overcast skies and damp conditions in the forecast through Friday.

Like I said above, no day is going to be as wet as today, but they will still be damp. The next three days shake out like this:

Wednesday: Mostly dry, perhaps some patchy drizzle

Wednesday Evening/Night: Rain returns

Thursday: Drizzle and some freezing drizzle in the highest elevations

Friday: A spotty rain or snow shower possible

Wednesday night and Thursday could produce some freezing drizzle in the highest elevations and lead to slick travel. It’s important to note, we aren’t talking ice storm where roads are impassible and power lines weighed down with ice. It’s patchy freezing drizzle that could lead to a few slick spots so just take it easy outside.