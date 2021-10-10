The clouds stick around through our Sunday with highs stretching into the low to mid 60s. A low churning just off the coast of the Carolinas is the cause of our clouds and the reason we’ll see a few showers approaching from the south later this afternoon.

The best chance for showers will be along and south of the Pike. Areas north of the Pike can thank the high pressure to our northeast for keeping the showers south.

Later this afternoon, at Fenway for Game 3 of the ALDS, a passing shower is possible around first pitch, otherwise it should be dry under cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s before falling into the upper 50s later this evening.

For Marathon Monday, we’re looking at cloudy skies to start, even some areas of patchy drizzle and fog are possible early before we see emerging sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures at the starting line will be in the upper 50s and will rise into the upper 60s by the finish line.

70s return for the middle of the week as high pressure returns and keeps us dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. Next Saturday brings a chance for a few showers.