7Weather – Finally Friday, and what nice weather we had for it! Filtered sunshine helped temperatures reach the 50s and 60s. This weekend will bring us a mainly cloudy to overcast sky and at times wet weather.

We’re watching a couple areas of low pressure. One spinning through the Ohio Valley will bring us light and spotty showers Saturday. Another area of low pressure will ride up the Atlantic coast with more moisture and bring us a decent amount of rain late Sunday into Monday.

Tomorrow morning, it’ll be dry. It’ll look a bit dreary with a lot of clouds and start off cool in the 40s.

The entire weekend won’t be a washout. Shower chances increase Saturday night. You’ll likely want an umbrella if you have dinner plans. Scattered showers will be around more so on Sunday. Have the umbrella and rain jacket with you. The heaviest rain arrives late Sunday into Monday, mainly while we’re sleeping.

Here’s a closer look at the timing for Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid/upper 50s inland.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday. There’s a greater chance of rain and drizzle throughout the day. It’ll be overcast with temperatures mainly in the low 50s. The heavy rain arrives beyond sunset. This system moves quicker so rain wraps up Monday morning.

Late Sunday into Monday it’ll be gusty especially along the coast, gusts 30-40 mph. The breeze will linger through Monday after we dry out in the morning and see some sun into the afternoon. Next week, we’ll continue with the unsettled and cooler pattern.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black