For the rest of tonight, clouds will continue to track to the east. That means any chance to see the northern lights tonight again in southern New England will be pretty tough. It’ll be chilly too, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

For Mother’s Day, the clouds will stick around. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and that’ll keep highs cooler again in the mid to upper 50s. If you’re taking your mom out to the Red Sox game, it’ll be a good time — just a chance for a spot shower or spot sprinkle.

If you’re going out later for the Bruins game, it’ll be chilly so bring a jacket.

Really, a spot sprinkle is possible any time of the day, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

The next chance for rain comes late Tuesday afternoon/evening, and we could even get a couple rumbles of thunder. That rain continues overnight and throughout most of your Wednesday.