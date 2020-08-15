Cloudy, Cool Weekend

7Weather- An onshore breeze keeps us cool and cloudy this weekend.

Temperatures reach into the mid and upper 70s inland, and into the low 70s along the coast this afternoon. It will be a gloomy, cool, and breezy day. Winds are at 15-20 mph along the coast, and between 10-15 mph inland. There could be a few sprinkles here and there for the rest of the day.

You can almost copy and paste the forecast into Sunday. Highs are in the mid and upper 70s inland, and in the low 70s at the coast. There will be an onshore breeze at 10-15 mph. Again, there is the chance for a few sprinkles. There could be peeks of sun in the afternoon.

Open up the windows, and let the fresh air in. You can give the AC a break this weekend, and to start the week. Temperatures the next three days will be in the low 70s with low humidity.

A high pressure giving us a northeast wind is still in control of the weather on Monday. It will be mainly cloud with temperatures in the upper 70s inland, and the low 70s along the coast. An approaching cold front will bring showers Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. We need the rain, but these showers won’t amount to much.