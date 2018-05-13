Cloudy Morning Gives Way to Some Afternoon Sun

The system that brought us a showery and cool Saturday has since moved off the coast. That leaves us with a northeasterly wind at the coast under cloudy skies. Winds become easterly over the course of the day, as well as a gradual clearing of the skies from north to south. High temperatures today reach into the low to mid 60s inland, 50s at the coast due to the onshore wind.

Still need an idea for your mom for Mother’s Day? This year, it also falls on National Apple Pie Day. Okay, now back to the forecast…

Monday, similar to today, will be a cloudy start before we see even more areas seeing the return to sunshine by the afternoon. With the sun angle and the southerly wind, we will stretch into the 70s inland, 60s for the coast.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, ahead of an approaching cold front from the north, and the stationary front to the south that continues to linger. That stationary front wobbles north Tuesday evening, allowing for a few thunderstorms for SE MA and the Cape & Islands. A few of these could be on the stronger side.

A cooler airmass takes over Wednesday with highs into the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Thursday, we see some peeks of sun and a few passing showers, but with the sunshine, we’ll likely climb back into the 70s.

Friday and Saturday look to be tricky with another system sliding in, bringing showers and a chance for some tropical-like downpours by Saturday. Keeping an eye on that for all those outdoor events scheduled for this upcoming weekend including commencement ceremonies and spring sports. Be sure to check back for the very latest changes to the forecast on the air, online, and on the app.